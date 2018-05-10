Passageways 2.0 Final Proposal Showcase

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Passageways 2.0 semi-finalists are wrapping up their proposals for a permanent alleyway installation in City Center, and you've got the opportunity to meet the teams, review proposed design ideas, ask questions and offer feedback on what you think of each proposal that aims to transform the next alleyway in Downtown Chattanooga.

This meet and greet is free and open to the public.

You can review all the proposals, including the three semi-finalists, here: http://www.passagewayschattanooga.com/passageways/2.0/submissions

The teams include NEW Office - Dai Ren & Steven Karvelius from Boston, MA; SPORTS - Molly Hunker & Greg Corso from Syracuse, NY; and Graffix Collective - Wayne Williams, Aaron Cole, Ray Padron, Jason Meyer, Strat Parrott & the artist known as Seven - Eric Finley Jr. from Chattanooga.

