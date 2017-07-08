Penn Johnson and the Lost Tribe

Penn Johnson has spent many miles, sleepless nights, and countless hours grounding myself and writing over 100 story songs that describe the rambling life, love, our connection to mother earth, and a need for a return to a collective consciousness.

Many of these songs aren't recorded yet, but he plays them live at venues, festivals, yoga classes/workshops, intimate house concerts, and private events in a genre that he has dubbed as SoulFolk Storytelling.

Reminiscent of spoken word, Penn combines gruff vocals, catchy hooks, and upbeat strums that encourage audiences to drift into their minds and release their spirits through movement.