People's History of Chattanooga Walking Tour

Michael Gilliland of CALEB will lead participants on a tour of downtown Chattanooga using the landscape and landmarks to discuss slavery and antebellum Chattanooga, the Civil War, Reconstruction and its violent backlash, the implementation of Jim Crow, and events such as the lynchings of Ed Johnson, Charlies Williams, and Alfred Blount as well as the 1905 streetcar boycott, Civil Rights activism, protests, and more.

Note about accessibility: The blocks designated for the tour are suitable for wheelchair users and the routes have been planned out to minimize steps and ensure that there are ramps at places where we need to cross roads.

About the instructor:

Michael Gilliland is the Organizing Director for CALEB, a nonprofit coalition including faith groups, labor unions and community organizations. CALEB's goal is to build the capacity of its members to affect change in issues ranging from criminal justice and economic mobility to education. A lifelong Chattanoogan, Michael brings over a decade of experience in organizing and social justice work including affordable housing advocacy, research regarding local bank lending and equitable development, as well as co-creating "The People's History of Chattanooga" Project.