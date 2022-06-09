× Expand thechattery.org Periods 101- Youth Workshop

Presented by The Chattery:

The Chattery is partnering with Chattanooga Girls Rock to offer workshops for youth and adults. For information about the entire program, click here. All classes are powered through funding from the UNFoundation.

Periods 101 is designed to give you the background knowledge on what happens before, during, and after menstruation. We will discuss the basics, including what period products are currently available, as well as how to manage the symptoms that sometimes arrive during menstruation. You will be provided with a detailed resource list at the end to learn more. This class is a valuable opportunity for all to learn more about this part of puberty, regardless of if you menstruate or not.

This class is limited to girls and gender expansive youth ages 12-17. Pizza and refreshments provided.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Kelley Quinn is a sex educator located in Chattanooga, TN. She focuses on consent education, bystander intervention, violence prevention, and intersections of privilege--particularly in queer spaces. She is committed to the continuous journey of learning and unlearning and she believes she is as much an educator as a learner in her field. Kelley earned her M.Ed. in Human Sexuality and her B.A. in English and Gender & Sexuality. She currently works at ETR, a sexual health organization, where she helps teach educators how to deliver Sexual & Reproductive Health curricula.