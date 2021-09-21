Personal Values: Your Compass to a Thriving Life

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Everyone is driven by a set of personal values that is unique to them -- those core characteristics that matter most to you, create fulfilment and meaning, and much like a compass, guide your decisions. But how exactly do you figure out what those core values are and where they show up (or don’t show up) in your life? And with so many forces competing for your time and energy, how do you ensure what matters most doesn't get lost in the noise?

In this interactive workshop, you'll use tools from life coaching and positive psychology to help you uncover (or refresh) your values, check in on how aligned your life is with these values, and create an action plan to create a more authentic and fulfilling life.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Lydia Johnson is passionate about helping people and organizations rise to their fullest potential using approaches grounded in I-O psychology, science, innovation, and intentionality. By day, she works as a consultant helping organizations improve their employee experience and culture. Outside of her day job she spends her time coaching, making art, practicing yoga, reading, or walking Chattanooga with her dog and partner. Lydia offers life and leadership coaching to individuals of all ages and walks of life. Lydia holds an Executive Life Coaching Certification (CTEDU), an M.S. in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, a B.A. in Studio Art, a 200hr Yoga Teacher Certification, and an Acro Yoga Teaching Certification.

