Photographic Society of Chattanooga Presents Barry Spruce

Thursday, February 20, 2020, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Barry Spruce. Mr. Spruce is a resident of Townsend, Tennessee, who is an avid nature and wildlife photographer.

Barry is a gifted photographer known for his bird, nature and wildlife photography. His sense of adventure and discovery of lesser known destinations, including some in our own backyard, continues to inspire Barry’s photographic endeavors. Barry grew up in New Hampshire where he began his love for photography. Mr. Spruce’s program will be, “Photographing New England”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 P.M. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp will begin at 6:00pm with Richard Smith presenting, “Lightroom Part 2”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mickey Rountree at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.