Photography Lighting Basics 101

Lights, Camera, Action! Have you ever wondered why lights come first in this phrase?

In this class, you will learn the basic lighting techniques as well as explore different lighting sources when it comes to photography or videography.

Participants need only to bring a DSLR/mirrorless camera or camera phone. Do you have a flash for your camera but not really sure how to use it? No worries! Bring that too. Existing lighting equipment owned by participants may be brought to this class, however this is not a requirement. Lighting equipment will be provided to experiment with.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Joshua Allen is founder and owner of Jam Sessions Productions LLC, "A Conduit of Multimedia storytelling". As a full time photographer and videographer, Joshua produces stunning and vivid professional portrait, event and real estate photography as well as wedding and music videography. An accomplished musician on saxophone and piano as well as a licensed public school teacher, Joshua uses his creative spirit and educator background as an opportunity to capture and retell each one of his client's unique story through photo or film. When not working on a project, Joshua can be found playing his saxophone in and around Chattanooga, or spending time with wife and 3 kids.