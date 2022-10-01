More than Pink Walk

to

Hamilton Place Mall 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

The Susan G. Komen More than Pink is back in-person for the first time in two years. Come celebrate with entertainment, community and a one-mile walk around Hamilton Place.

The mall will open at 7 am, and kick-off for the walk will be 9 am. Hamilton Place will feature registration tents, t-shirts, fundraising, survivors and VIPS before the walk.

Entertainment will begin inside Hamilton Place at 11 am. Events such as a fashion show, art projects, dancing, face painting and giveaways will be spread throughout the mall, as well as a Key to a Cure inspirational display. The mall will be covered in pink, from free food and drinks to colorful storefront displays. The afterparty will end around 3 pm.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
423-345-1416
to
