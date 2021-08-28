Planting Your Fall Garden

Summer is over, the tomatoes, squash, and peppers have been harvested. But wait! Don't hang up your trowel just yet! It's time to start thinking about your fall kitchen garden. Fall is the perfect time to plant those vegetables that won't tolerate our summer heat. Planted in September, many will produce up to winter and beyond.

We will discuss preparing your garden bed, and the vegetables that you can plant in the Fall. These include vegetables from the Mustard family such as arugula, kale, and mustard greens, beets, spinach and swiss chard from the Amaranthaceae family, and lettuces from the Daisy family thrive in the Fall. Other vegetables that are perfect for the fall garden include carrots, dill, and parsnips from the Carrot family, and sugar and snow peas from the Legume family.

We will draw out a plan for a 4x6 garden bed to include the vegetables you enjoy.

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com