Play Wash Pint Pride: RuPaw's Puppy Pageant

× Expand Play Wash Pint, Olivia Purcell Pride Prom will kick off at 7 p.m. on June 25.

LGBTQIA+ Pride month is underway, but there’s only one place to celebrate the occasion alongside your four-legged friend: Play Wash Pint.

More than a fun party under the stars, the night will bring with it a Pride Prom theme — a chance to show up decked out in your best prom-night garb, with the date of your choosing (excessive updos and thrift store prom dresses are encouraged).

The party will kick off at 7 p.m. for park members, guests and the dogless alike. The first event of the night will be a dog beauty pageant, obviously titled RuPaw’s Puppy Pageant, judged by local drag queens Hormona Lisa, Briana Adams and emcee Anastasia L’Amour. The pageant will begin at 7:30 p.m.

At 8:30 p.m., the drag queens will take to the stage to perform.

A charity silent auction, benefiting The Trevor Project and Chattanooga’s own CEMPA, will continue throughout the evening.

All the while, Play Wash Pint’s indoor and outdoor bars will serve up their usual selections of beverages, along with seasonal Pride drinks from breweries that support LGBTQIA+ causes.

Play Wash Pint members get free access to all park events. Visitors without a dog will be charged a $10 cover, and day-pass users (including first-timers) with dogs will pay a $5 cover along with a $10 day-pass fee per dog.

Play Wash Pint requires all dogs to be vaccinated against distemper, rabies and bordetella (kennel cough). Proof of vaccination is required. All dogs over 1 year old must be spayed or neutered.

“This year’s Pride Prom will have something for everyone,” said Olivia Purcell, general manager of Play Wash Pint. “Bring your dog, your partner, a special love interest or a friend, and dance the night away at the proudest prom in Chattanooga.”