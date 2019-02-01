In-Town Gallery features a showing of paintings entitled “poems for the sky” by Chattanooga artist, Jaime Barks. Barks, who grew up roaming the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, creates dynamic paintings characterized by a strong sense of design, line, and color that seek to capture the wild earthy magic she felt during those hours alone in woods.”My goal,” she says, “is to make artwork that connects people to nature and to each other.” Barks’s “poems for the sky” will be on display through February 28th, with an opening reception Friday, February 1st, 5-8 pm. In-Town Gallery is located at 26A Frazier Avenue and offers contemporary art and fine craft by 32 local and regional artists.