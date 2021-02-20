Priscilla and Little Rickee

Scottie's On The River 491 Riverfront Pkwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Priscilla and Little Rickee

Join Priscilla and Little RicKee, Saturday, Feb 20th, 2-5pm. We are Covid aware and take precautions so throw on your mask and come have fun with Nan, Ashley, Andrew, Sharon and Donna!

Scottie’s On The River 491 Riverfront Pkwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
