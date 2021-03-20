Priscilla and Little RicKee

to

Scottie’s On The River 491 Riverfront Pkwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come and experience FUN music and join a video for the Chattanooga Food Bank! Excited to play music and see smiling faces! Get your reservation early!

Info

Concerts & Live Music
EPB Local Business Spotlight

