PSC presents Tom Wilson

Google Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, July 19, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tom Wilson.  Mr. Wilson is an award winning nature photographer who believes nature photographers should be nature advocates. 

Tom started photography at the age of 40, and has had his work appear in numerous magazines, calendars and books.  Mr. Wilson works extensively to document natural areas of Georgia and provide images to conservation organizations.  More information about Tom can be found on his website at tom-wilson-photography.com.  His program will be “Dragonflies and Butterflies”.  The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m.  Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416.  For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org.  For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.   

Info
St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - PSC presents Tom Wilson - 2018-07-19 19:00:00
DI 15.27

The Pulse Calendar

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Friday

July 13, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours