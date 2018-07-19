PSC presents Tom Wilson

Thursday, July 19, 2018, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Tom Wilson. Mr. Wilson is an award winning nature photographer who believes nature photographers should be nature advocates.

Tom started photography at the age of 40, and has had his work appear in numerous magazines, calendars and books. Mr. Wilson works extensively to document natural areas of Georgia and provide images to conservation organizations. More information about Tom can be found on his website at tom-wilson-photography.com. His program will be “Dragonflies and Butterflies”. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

For beginners or photographers that want to get their camera off of “Automatic”, join Boot Camp at 6:00pm.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Ed Laughlin at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit http://chattanoogaphoto.org.