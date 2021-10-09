Punkhouse in the Deep South Book Tour

× Expand Aaron Cometbus and Scott Satterwhite Punkhouse Event Page Punkhouse in the Deep South Book Cover

The Downtown Library is hosting a very special event on October 9 - A Punkhouse in the Deep South: The Oral History of 309 Book Tour. Authors Aaron Cometbus and Scott Satterwhite will discuss the history of the famed “309 Punkhouse” in Pensacola, FL, while shedding light on the largely ignored lives of average punks, living in the oldest punkhouse in the South.

Schedule of Events

2-4 pm: Music, DIY Zine Making and a Visual History of Chattanooga Punk

4 -5 pm: Aaron Cometbus and Scott Satterwhite

Books will be available for purchase after the talk.