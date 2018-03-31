Puppy Dog Story Hour

Google Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Star Line Books is shaking our tails with excitement to partner with McKamey Animal Center for the March Story Hour. On Saturday, March 31st at 11 am McKamey volunteers will bring two dogs for children and parents to read to and cuddle with. 

McKamey’s mission is to create a culture of compassionate care, community engagement and advocacy for animals by providing programs and education that support people and companion animals. Our unique twist on a story hour is meant to foster a love of reading in a new way, while also showing kids the importance of animal companionship.

You don’t want to miss our March story hour filled with cute animal stories, wagging tales, and lots of cuddles! It’s sure to be the best story hour yet! 

Info
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00 iCalendar - Puppy Dog Story Hour - 2018-03-31 11:00:00

Tags

DI 15.13

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

March 29, 2018

Friday

March 30, 2018

Saturday

March 31, 2018

Sunday

April 1, 2018

Monday

April 2, 2018

Tuesday

April 3, 2018

Wednesday

April 4, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours