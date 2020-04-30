Quarantine Cooking with Pantry Essentials: Rice and Broth

× Expand The Chattery Quarantine Cooking

Presented by The Chattery.

How do you keep rice from burning? Why should you save scraps of food to make broth?

In this virtual cooking class, Chef Amanda will teach the best methods for making steamed rice, brown and white, and talking about the differences of each. Amanda will share the secret to making perfect Jasmine rice, the way she learned in China, as well as an easy method for making risotto.

Additionally, Amanda will talk about how to make your own broths using ingredients you would have thrown out! Buying broth at the store is so expensive and no telling what unnecessary ingredients are often used, so let's learn how easy it can be to make it ourselves!

After the class, everyone will receive the recipes used in the class!

About the teacher:

Amanda Angel has had a passion for food her whole life. Even as a child, Amanda was reading cookbooks and incessantly watching cooking shows (way before they were cool), infatuated with the idea that amazing tasting food could be prepared in healthy ways. And just the same, that healthy food does not need to be boring! Home cooking is the center of Amanda's food philosophy. Nothing shares your heart like cooking for your loved ones. Amanda has experienced creating in the kitchen of St. John's Restaurant, and has also been trained in traditional Chinese cuisine, eating her way through China summer of 2019.

