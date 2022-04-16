The Rad Ole Opry with LVNDR

JJ's Bohemia 231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Chattanooga’s most bizarre and unique comedy variety show returns Easter weekend to (a smoke free) JJ’s Bohemia!

The Rad Ole Opry is a jam-packed night of comedy, music, burlesque, and KAZOO-alongs hosted by Chattanooga's musical comedy duo, Good Cop/Rad Cop! This month's show features comedians like Birmingham's Lauren Lamphere and Alice Whatley and with local comedian Ashley Saturday.

They will be joined by musical guest LVNDR - recently featured on NPR!

Kazoo included in all pre-sale purchases. Online ticket sales will end on 4/16 at 6pm. Tickets will be available at the door unless sold out.

21+ Non- Smoking Show

Show starts at 9pm, doors at 8pm.

