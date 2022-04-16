The Rad Ole Opry with LVNDR

Photo by Nathan Hall
The Rad Ole Opry
Chattanooga’s most bizarre and unique comedy variety show returns Easter weekend to (a smoke free) JJ’s Bohemia!
The Rad Ole Opry is a jam-packed night of comedy, music, burlesque, and KAZOO-alongs hosted by Chattanooga's musical comedy duo, Good Cop/Rad Cop! This month's show features comedians like Birmingham's Lauren Lamphere and Alice Whatley and with local comedian Ashley Saturday.
They will be joined by musical guest LVNDR - recently featured on NPR!
Kazoo included in all pre-sale purchases. Online ticket sales will end on 4/16 at 6pm. Tickets will be available at the door unless sold out.
21+ Non- Smoking Show
Show starts at 9pm, doors at 8pm.