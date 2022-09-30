× Expand Mars Michael Randall Bramblett Band at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $25

A Jesup, Georgia native, esteemed singer-songwriter Randall Bramblett is a multi-instrumentalist musician with a career spanning four decades. Highly sought-after for his creativity as both a collaborator and skill touring sideman, the legendary Georgian’s talent has earned him the respect of his peers and many of rock’s finest luminaries.

“You can’t do better than Randall Bramblett.” – Bonnie Raitt