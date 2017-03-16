Re-Inventions: Exhibit Opening and Artists Talk

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This evening, the Hunter welcomes California-based artist Kate Pincus-Whitney. Ms. Pincus-Whitney’s work, like all of the artists in the current exhibition (Re)Invention, explore innovation and self-discovery.

This exhibit is presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as part of the VSA Emerging Young Artists Program, which creates opportunities for teens and young adults living with disabilities to pursue arts-based careers. This program is generously sponsored by the Volkswagen Group of America.

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

