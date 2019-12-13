The Read House Holiday Jubilee

An evening filled with holiday activities including pictures with Santa, a gingerbread house contest, Santa’s workshop and much more! Start the evening at Bar & Billiards for happy hour with special holiday cocktail offerings, live entertainment and carolers.

Santa Workshop - Enjoy a host of arts and crafts including ornament decorating, writing notes to Santa, and cookie decorating with the help of elves in the Green Room. ($15/Person)

Pictures with Santa - Bring the camera and your little ones for a picture with Santa in the Read House's Library. Both Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for self-portraits by the library next to the Green Room. Enjoy Complimentary Hot Cider, Hot Chocolate Bar and Christmas Treats in Green Room Foyer

Gingerbread House Contest - Vote on your favorite Chattanooga themed gingerbread house built by business members of the Chattanooga Hospitality Association.

To enter the contest:

• Registration through CHA

• Theme: Choose a prominent place / building in the Chattanooga Area

• Gingerbread building must be no larger than 3’X3’x3’ - to be displayed on mezzanine

• Registration by Monday, December 2

• 20 entries maximum, power if needed

• All entries physical entries at hotel by Thursday, 12/12 at 2pm

• Voting on Friday (phone App) - Voting 5pm – 8pm

• Cash Prize for winner