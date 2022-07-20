Read House Time Capsule Collection

The Read House Hotel 107 W. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Be a part of history with The Read House 150th Anniversary Time Capsule. Submit meaningful items from your own Read House history to be included in a digital catalog stored inside the time capsule. We encourage you to share your stories along with the items that will be photographed, catalogued and returned to you on-site. The time capsule will be dedicated at the end of the year and sealed in a mini J.W. Kelly whiskey barrel until the hotel's 200th anniversary.

If you can't make it in person you can submit your item digitally by emailing history@thereadhousehotel.com with the subject line "Read House Time Capsule"

