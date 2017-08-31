Ready, Set, Buy Happy Hour

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

Join us for FREE brews while we teach you how you can own for less than renting.

Thinking about purchasing a home of your own? Now is the perfect time to buy! CNE will guide you through the homeownership process.

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408
4237566201
