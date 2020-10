Record Club at The Woodshop: Latino Night

Every Thursday we will be hosting a record club night! Bring your favorite vinyl and we will add it to the queue. This week we will be spinning Latino Records!

7pm - 11pm

**Limited seating**

Beer Bar will be open!

Indoor & outdoor seating upon availability. No reservations required - first come, first served!

Masks required unless seated at your table.

*Terrapin Thursday Beer Specials*