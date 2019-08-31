A production of the Tony & Drama Desk award-winning play Red, by John Logan produced in Chattanooga, TN.

Master abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just landed the biggest commission in the history of modern art, a series of murals for New Yorks famed Four Seasons Restaurant. In the two fascinating years that follow, Rothko works feverishly with his young assistant, Ken, in his studio on the Bowery. But when Ken gains the confidence to challenge him, Rothko faces the agonizing possibility that his crowning achievement could also become his undoing. Raw and provocative, RED is a searing portrait of an artist's ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. *recommended for ages 13+

Performance dates and times:

Friday, August 30 at 7:30p

Saturday, August 31 at 2:30p

Saturday, August 31 at7:30p

Sunday, September 1 at 2:30p

*performance runs approximately 80min with no intermission

All performances will be held Barking Legs Theatre: 1307 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga, TN, 37404. https://barkinglegs.org

For questions please call 423.503.0589

MADE POSSIBLE BY: The Alderman Group

www.thealdermangroup.net