Red, White and Blue Days

Join us on July 3rd and 4th as we celebrate Independence Day!

Red White and Blue Day gives families a fun way to celebrate the holiday while exploring the historical reason for the holiday. This may be the only place offering patriotic activities meaningful to children and adults in the midst of picnics and outside activities that don't necessarily reference the historical reason for the holiday. All children know about and love birthdays but how many July 4th celebrations actually throw a birthday party for America?

Activities include:

Patriotic crafts and activities

Rocket Stomps in the Atrium

Science Theater Demos

"Fireworks" with your family (Space is limited. "Fireworks" take place at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.)

Food trucks on the plaza

All activities are included with admission. Timed Tickets are required for all visitors including members. As always, members receive free admission with their membership number. Reserve your spot or purchase tickets today at cdmfun.org/tickets.