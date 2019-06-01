REI Islands and Wine Kayak Tour

Islands and Wine Kayak Tour is a relaxing 4 mile kayak adventure that starts just outside Chattanooga, Tennessee at the end of the Tennessee River Gorge at Nickajack Lake. Our professional guides will lead you on a four mile paddle on Nickajack Lake. We will finish up our river trip at Lookout Winery. You will experience the gorgeous vistas above the Tennessee River with a rich glass of wine to wind down your day compliments of REI. An introduction to equipment and basic techniques is provided prior to embarking on the journey. No previous paddling experience necessary.