× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Free 3rd Saturday Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC) continue their 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes which are now offered in person and online via Zoom. The next class takes place on Saturday, August 20 at 10:00 a.m., with “Reimagine Your Store-Bought Bouquet,” presented by Master Gardeners Dorothy McDuffie and Sarah Monroe. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes are free to the public and take place at the UT-Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/reimagine-your-store-bought-bouquet/.

Master Gardener Dorothy McDuffie comments, “Grocery store bouquets are often sold ready to-use, but chances are you want to add your own flair to arrangements. In our class, we will demonstrate how to maximize the effect of a store-bought bouquet using flower arranging basics and step-by-step instructions for creating an impressive display with grocery store flowers and greenery from the store or your own yard. We will also show how to use your bouquet in a topiary presentation or a small compact display using floral foam. Participants who want to create an imaginative arrangement in class should bring two grocery store bouquets, greenery (from your yard or the store), a small shallow container, clippers or scissors, and a block of floral foam, along with optional ornamental items to enhance your floral creation.”