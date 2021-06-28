Remembering Stonewall

to

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Remembering Stonewall

The event is presented by Sanctuary, Exile, and River City Company and features multiple speakers, performers, voices, organizations, and allies.

Please join us for this historic moment while celebrating and supporting local trans businesses, creators, performers, and allies. This event is all ages and alcohol will be sold by vendors as well as food and goods.

We can’t wait to celebrate the past, present, and future of Trans People throughout Chattanooga and the Southeast.

Happy Pride! This will take place on the 52nd anniversary of Stonewall.

The event is accessible and will have ASL interpretation.

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Outdoor, Politics & Activism
4232653700
to
Google Calendar - Remembering Stonewall - 2021-06-28 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Remembering Stonewall - 2021-06-28 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Remembering Stonewall - 2021-06-28 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Remembering Stonewall - 2021-06-28 17:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Sunday

June 27, 2021

Monday

June 28, 2021

Tuesday

June 29, 2021

Wednesday

June 30, 2021

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours