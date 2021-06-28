Remembering Stonewall

The event is presented by Sanctuary, Exile, and River City Company and features multiple speakers, performers, voices, organizations, and allies.

Please join us for this historic moment while celebrating and supporting local trans businesses, creators, performers, and allies. This event is all ages and alcohol will be sold by vendors as well as food and goods.

We can’t wait to celebrate the past, present, and future of Trans People throughout Chattanooga and the Southeast.

Happy Pride! This will take place on the 52nd anniversary of Stonewall.

The event is accessible and will have ASL interpretation.