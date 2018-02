Weed Wrangle®, is a one-day, citywide, volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants, such as honeysuckle, Chinese privet, English ivy, and kudzu.

To participate at Renaissance Park, part of the downtown Riverparks system, register at: https://ihelpchattanooga.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=322367