Reptile Expo

Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Non-venemous reptile event August 1st from 12-6. Swap, purchase, and educate, while sipping beer, wine, or cider at Fountainhead. Vendors include: Shay's Serpents, Levi's Dragons, Alabama Animal Company, and Scales & Tales.

Friday

July 31, 2020

Saturday

August 1, 2020

Sunday

August 2, 2020

Monday

August 3, 2020

Tuesday

August 4, 2020

Wednesday

August 5, 2020

Thursday

August 6, 2020

