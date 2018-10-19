ALL AGES, Rain or Shine. Free Show. Dog Friendly
Resurrection Mary
Edley's Bar-B-Que 205 Manufacturers Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Monday
Education & LearningUnderstanding Medicare: Q & A Session
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
Education & LearningIntermediate Handlettering: Bounce and Serif Fonts
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
Education & LearningThe Head Examined with Catherine Kehoe Session II
Art & ExhibitionsTranscending the Photo Reference 4-Day Painting Workshop
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
Education & Learning“Compelled to Stay in Slavery” Lecture
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
Education & LearningThe Head Examined with Catherine Kehoe Session II
Art & ExhibitionsTranscending the Photo Reference 4-Day Painting Workshop
Education & LearningExcel at Excel: Intermediate Excel Training
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Mary Loves Jazz
Thursday
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
Friday
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkFood Truck Friday's, SoundCorps: Sidewalk Stages & more
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Education & LearningPumpkin Painting Party
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
This & ThatDread Hollow
Saturday
Education & Learning Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatChattanooga Mini-Maker Faire
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatPaws in the Park
Sunday
Art & ExhibitionsSimplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & Dance"The Last Five Years"
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatBach Choir -- Cantata Concert
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels