Rick Rushing is the band leader, vocalist, and guitarist of a trio Blues band called Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers based out of Chattanooga. “The Blues is where everything comes from, it is raw and revives the soul, true emotion and musical creativity.” Rushing explains his style to be todays Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm.

Rushing moved to Chattanooga about 16 years ago from Cincinnati Ohio, and has been playing guitar about the same amount of time. After playing in Chattanooga State and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Jazz Bands, he decided to start his own. “It was my good friend and one of the best teachers in Chattanooga who taught me how to play,” he says. “He taught me how to play music, and encouraged me to play my own songs, which is something he wanted me to learn on my own.”

In 2014, Rushing graduated from the Holmberg Arts Leadership Class, which is offered annually by ArtsBuild and designed for those who share a passion for advancing the arts in our community. It was here where he learned about Chattanooga Workspace.

At Workspace, Rushing uses his studio as his own personal practice place, as well as a place to teach others. He was also the president of the board of directors for 3 years at Folk School of Chattanooga, which is a non-profit music and educational organization seeking to cultivate a thriving community of musicians and music supporters.

Rushing comes from a musical background. He is related to the legendary Jimmy Rushing, the vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band. When asked if he always knew if music would become his career, Rick Rushing replied, “I knew music would have a huge impact on my life. It’s a unique profession and everyone who pursues it has a different purpose and journey. My purpose is to play music because it’s something I love to do.”

