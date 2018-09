The Rightly So is extremely excited to be coming to Flying Squirrel! We hope to see you on November 11th at 1:30pm. No cover!

The Rightly So is an acoustic americana duo from Buffalo, NY. Combining the sounds of classic folk and rock with a country feel, their soulful harmonies and familiar melodies create a sound that is unique and captivating. Their debut album is available now. For more information, visit www.therightlyso.com.