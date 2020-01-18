RMHC Run4Kids

Camp Jordan Park camp jordan pkwy, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

This year, RMHC of Greater Chattanooga is hosting a 5k Run & Walk for our families and friends! Join us Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. at Camp Jordan for the RUN4KIDS.

BE RED, WHITE & READY!

Over the years, our House has served thousands of families and seen almost 30 years of tears, laughter, sorrow, joy, love and compassion. We want the Run4Kids to be a celebration of the many RMHC families that have stayed close to their sick children in the hospital.

Gather your RMHC spirit gear! Invite your family and friends to create team spirit in honor or memory of a loved one. Team t-shirts & outfits are a great way to be entered to win a prize and represent a group gathering to help raise funds at the RMHC Run4Kids!

Camp Jordan Park camp jordan pkwy, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412
