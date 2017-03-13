Road to Night Fall

Calling all regional bands—this is the opportunity of a lifetime. The deadline to enter the sixth annual Road to Nightfall is Feb. 4 at midnight. This year’s competition will offer more incentives and a heftier cash reward to finalists. It will also include an extra night of competition and two new venues. The champion will also receive a $1,500 cash reward and other perks.

The ultimate prize is a 90-minute headlining spot during Nightfall at Miller Plaza, presented by Chattanooga Presents. Jonathan Susman, co-founder of Gig City Productions (the company behind Road to Nightfall), said this year’s competition will be even more elaborate than in years past. "We plan to stream it again and use text message voting instead of balloting," he said. "Every band that wins their night gets $500, and we’ve added another night of competition."

The preliminary concerts will be held at The Granfalloon at 400 East Main Street on March 10, 11, 16, 17, and 18. Six bands will compete each night, with the winners from each night moving on to the finals held at Miller Plaza on March 25.. Finalists will have to move from the bar/rock 'n' roll setting of Granfalloon to new performing space at Miller Plaza.

Each of the finalists will also receive a half-priced rehearsal session from Pracita Galactica Rehearsal Studio and a panel luncheon with booking agents, marketing professionals, venue owners and other industry professionals.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the competition, bands must have at least three members, the majority of them living within 45 miles of Chattanooga. Music must be original. Bands will be given the opportunity to perform three songs. A 90-minute set will be required of the winner at their Nightfall performance. Signups are available here. A $50 entry fee is required.