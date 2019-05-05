Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1

Learn the basics of building climbing anchor systems. We will cover climbing gear, knots, evaluation and use of natural and fixed protection, and equalizing the forces on the anchor. Traditional climbing gear use is covered in Artificial Climbing Anchors. This is a hands on program where you will build climbing anchors. Although this outing will focus on construction and assessment of anchors and not on climbing movement, it is designed for participants with climbing and belaying experience.

Learn how to identify and build effective, solid climbing anchors

Learn about a variety of anchors, both natural and fixed

Learn how to place removable anchors

Learn about common gear used to build climbing anchors and how it can be used in a variety of different environments