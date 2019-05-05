Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1

to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn the basics of building climbing anchor systems. We will cover climbing gear, knots, evaluation and use of natural and fixed protection, and equalizing the forces on the anchor. Traditional climbing gear use is covered in Artificial Climbing Anchors. This is a hands on program where you will build climbing anchors. Although this outing will focus on construction and assessment of anchors and not on climbing movement, it is designed for participants with climbing and belaying experience.

Learn how to identify and build effective, solid climbing anchors

Learn about a variety of anchors, both natural and fixed

Learn how to place removable anchors

Learn about common gear used to build climbing anchors and how it can be used in a variety of different environments

Info

Sucka Cave City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00 iCalendar - Rock Climbing Anchors Class - Natural & Fixed Protection - Level 1 - 2019-05-05 09:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours