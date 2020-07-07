Rockin The Southside
Come on out get your Taco Tuesday music fix.
to
Southside Social 1818 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Rockin The Southside
Come on out get your Taco Tuesday music fix.
