Roger Alan Wade: An Evening of Songs & Stories

Roger Alan Wade at Songbirds
Doors at 6:00 PM
Music at 7:00 PM
Seated Show
General Admission:$15
We in Chattanooga are blessed to have such a talented man in our midst. Roger is so accomplished that I think we sometimes just take it in stride. A Sirius radio show, dozens of celebrated songs, 3 songs on the #1 movie in the nation this past year. I could go on. Here is your chance to see a master of word and song in a setting worthy of those songs. Roger Alan Wade may be one of the best, and most emotionally potent songwriters and storytellers of our generation. Come enjoy a giant in our own town.