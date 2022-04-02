Roger Alan Wade: An Evening of Songs & Stories

× Expand Mars Michael Roger Alan Wade at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Roger Alan Wade may be one of the best, and most emotionally potent songwriters and storytellers of our generation. We in Chattanooga are blessed to have such a talented man in our midst. Roger is so accomplished that I think we sometimes just take it in stride. A Sirius radio show, dozens of celebrated songs, 3 songs on the #1 movie in the nation this week. I could go on. Here is your chance to see a master of word and song in a setting worthy of those songs. Come enjoy a giant in our own town.