Romance at Ruby

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic evening at Ruby Falls. This date night includes a special-edition Lantern Tour, professional keepsake photo & gift. Hear tales of local legendary romances including the love story of Leo Lambert & his wife, Ruby, that led to the discovery of the Ruby Falls.

$74.95 per couple

Two after-hours tour departure times nightly:

9:00 & 9:15 pm Feb 11 & 12

9:30 & 9:45 pm Feb 6, 13 & 14

TICKETS WILL SELL OUT FAST!

Reserve at www.rubyfalls.com/ticketing