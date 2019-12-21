Rooted in Color: Pop-up Art Market

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

COME OUT AND SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL ARTISTS OF COLOR! Plus an opportunity to get some last minute gifts! The market will be located in the covered portion of the EPB Community Stage and feature artists from variety of disciplines and styles.

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Markets
