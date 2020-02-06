Rooted in Color Tour

AVA Gallery 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

On February 6, from 6 - 8pm James McKissic will offer a guided tour through his featured Rooted in Color collection at the AVA Gallery.

During this tour, the collector will share the narratives behind each piece and what aspects inspired him to purchase the works. James will also give insight to the world of collecting and answer questions regarding what it means to be an art patron. This event is intended for adults, as a following tour is scheduled for children.

This event is in partnership with AVA and The Chattery.

Image - Intercessory Deities, by Shanequa Gay

AVA Gallery 30 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
