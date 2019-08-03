A Rose Is Still A Rose Play

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Chattanooga and Surrounding Areas! This show will be an intimate evening showcasing local Creatives as well as amazing theatrical empowerment! You do not want to miss it! Doors will open at 6 pm with a small Vendor and Cocktail Hour (Cash Bar- Beer and Wine Only). Vendors featured include local businesses: EnF Expressions, GlowBetta Skincare and Jar It All. Light H'orderves will be served and catered by Mama Red's Catering!

Show starts at 7 pm with Musical Vibes by Kinnawa The African Thunder and intimate Opening Performances by local Creatives: Madison "The Bionic Ballerina", Singer Courtney Scott and Extraordinary Poet Aneja Raiteri. This evening will be magical!

A Rose Is Still A Rose Play is written and directed by Veatrice Conley. Cast includes lead actress Rose Kehinde and supporting actresses LaToia Smith Glatt, Nika Anderson and Alease Davis.

This play details how a brief encounter with a stranger can forever change how we connect with others and even oneself. This message is relevant for all people and everyone that comes to see this play will leave inspired!

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
