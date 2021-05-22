Rossdafareye

Big River Grille Downtown 222 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Rossdafareye

Rossdafareye's best description of his music is "Appalachian Space Funk". Reggae, Blues, Jazz, Bluegrass, EDM, and other progressive and improvised styles influence his sound. The artists' who sparked his desire to go about using a loop pedal with live instruments are: Keller Williams, Zach Deputy, and DUb FX. He has shared bills with acts such as Dopapod, Twiddle, Railroad Earth, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, The Main Squeeze, Backup Planet, Arpetrio, Herobust, The Mike Dillon Band, and The Jerry Garcia Band.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
