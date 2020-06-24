Rowdy Henson
The Palms at Hamilton 6925 Shallowford Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Concerts & Live Music
Monday
This & ThatThe Return Of Drag Queen Bingo
Education & LearningCO.LAB and AARP Present: Work for Yourself@50+
Tuesday
Education & LearningThe Art of Adapting
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
Concerts & Live MusicThe Return Of Karaoke
This & ThatPups on the Patio
Thursday
Charity & FundraisersTHE POWER OF SMALL celebrating the Tennessee River Gorge
Friday
Education & LearningBook Chatt Connection
Concerts & Live MusicTony And Heather Mabe
Concerts & Live MusicBarron Wilson
Saturday
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
Sunday
MarketsCollegedale Market
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Brunch with David Bingaman
