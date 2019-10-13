Every 6 days a tow truck operator is killed on the job helping a stranded motorist. Monies raised from the Run for the Fund 5k provide the families of fallen tow operators with their immediate needs and loss of income. The 5K is for walkers/runners of all ages and experience. Excellent swag. All participants receive a medal, bag, cooling towel and more. Race starts/ends at the Int'l Towing Museum, 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga.
Run for the Fund 5K
Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
