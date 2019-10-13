Run for the Fund 5K

to Google Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00

Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Every 6 days a tow truck operator is killed on the job helping a stranded motorist. Monies raised from the Run for the Fund 5k provide the families of fallen tow operators with their immediate needs and loss of income. The 5K is for walkers/runners of all ages and experience. Excellent swag. All participants receive a medal, bag, cooling towel and more. Race starts/ends at the Int'l Towing Museum, 3315 Broad St., Chattanooga.

Info
Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Health & Wellness, This & That
407-936-2494
to Google Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00 iCalendar - Run for the Fund 5K - 2019-10-13 08:00:00
DI 16.06

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Wednesday

February 13, 2019

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours