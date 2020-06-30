Ryan Oyer

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ryan Oyer 

Performing for my first time out at 1885 Grill Ooltewah. The patio is mostly covered so despite the chance of rain we can stay dry. Come on out if you feel safe and comfortable doing so. I'll send ya some sonic hugs.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
