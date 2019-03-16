Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

Chattanooga’s West Village will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m., on Saturday March 16, 2019.

“We’re excited to bring this free event back to Chattanooga’s West Village,” Brittany Schreiner, events coordinator for the West Village said. “this was our largest event last year, so we expect a great turnout.”

Beer trucks and green beer gardens will overflow with draft selections, while Chattanooga’s tallest leprechauns (stilt walkers) rock to the music of Dr. B and The Ease.

Lasers and lights?

Of course!

The luck of the Irish will rub off on the West Village laser light show, and feature music by Van Morrison, U2 and The Dropkick Murphys. The laser show beams up and gets jiggy at 8:30 p.m..

The West Village Saint Patrick’s Day festivities will also feature several local vendors and food trucks:

The Chattanooga Beard Company will host a beard decorating contest, with winners receiving free swag from 5 to 9 o’clock.

Chattanooga Whiskey will be on hand to offer samples of new cocktails from 6 to 9 o’clock.

Local food trucks Chick-N-Nooga and Green Tambourine will join the West Village restaurants to offer guests a great meal.

“The West Village street festivals always feature family fun, security, great food and some of the best people in Chattanooga,” Ember Souchet, director of Asset Management, DeFoor Brothers development said. “This Saint Patrick’s Day, follow the rainbow to the gold building in downtown Chattanooga, to discover a West Village Saint Patrick’s Day!.”