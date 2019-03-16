Saint Patrick’s Day Festival

West Village 802 Pine St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

 Chattanooga’s West Village will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m., on Saturday March 16, 2019.

“We’re excited to bring this free event back to Chattanooga’s West Village,” Brittany Schreiner, events coordinator for the West Village said. “this was our largest event last year, so we expect a great turnout.”

Beer trucks and green beer gardens will overflow with draft selections, while Chattanooga’s tallest leprechauns (stilt walkers) rock to the music of Dr. B and The Ease.

Lasers and lights?

Of course!

The luck of the Irish will rub off on the West Village laser light show, and feature music by Van Morrison, U2 and The Dropkick Murphys. The laser show beams up and gets jiggy at 8:30 p.m..

The West Village Saint Patrick’s Day festivities will also feature several local vendors and food trucks:

“The West Village street festivals always feature family fun, security, great food and some of the best people in Chattanooga,” Ember Souchet, director of Asset Management, DeFoor Brothers development said. “This Saint Patrick’s Day, follow the rainbow to the gold building in downtown Chattanooga, to discover a West Village Saint Patrick’s Day!.”

