Sam Steadman, Drew Plowman

to

The Woodshop 5500 St. Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Sam Steadman and Drew Plowman, two excellent local singer/songwriters, will perform for “Songwriter’s Corner” at The Woodshop in St. Elmo at 7:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Local singer/songwriter Richard Daigle will host.

“Sam and Drew both know how to tell powerful stories with their words and tunes,” said Daigle. “We’ve had some special evenings with this concert series and this promises to be yet another one,” he said.

The Woodshop features a listening room environment that feels like home with beer, wine and food are available.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
