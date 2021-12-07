× Expand Sam Steadman, Drew Plowman Sam Steadman, Drew Plowman

Sam Steadman and Drew Plowman, two excellent local singer/songwriters, will perform for “Songwriter’s Corner” at The Woodshop in St. Elmo at 7:30 on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Local singer/songwriter Richard Daigle will host.

“Sam and Drew both know how to tell powerful stories with their words and tunes,” said Daigle. “We’ve had some special evenings with this concert series and this promises to be yet another one,” he said.

The Woodshop features a listening room environment that feels like home with beer, wine and food are available.